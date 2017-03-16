Racine Zoo officials share NEW photo of baby emperor tamarin; mustache starting to fill in!

RACINE — A pair of emperor tamarins were born on February 24th at the Racine Zoo, and now, their mustaches are starting to fill in!

Racine Zoo officials say mom Isabella, from New England Zoo and dad Marquis, from San Francisco Zoo have been mates since the summer of 2012. Their first offspring Cadeau, a two-year-old female, was moved to the Staten Island Zoo last September 2016 to be part of another breeding pair.

Only the Racine Zoo and the Como Zoo in St. Paul, MN, has successfully bred this type of tamarin.

In the wild, emperor tamarins are found in the Amazon River region in parts of Peru, Brazil and Bolivia.

Their population is rapidly declining due to deforestation causing habitat loss.

42.749878 -87.783451