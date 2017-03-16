Videos show massive fire in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A huge four-alarm fire broke out in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, Thursday night.
The fire happened at a building under construction at 400 W. North St., WTVD reports.
Many people took to social media to share dramatic photos and videos of the blaze, which is blanketed downtown Raleigh in smoke and ashes.
The construction site sits between two apartment buildings, WTVD reports, but it’s not clear as of 11 p.m. ET whether or not there were any injuries.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Editor’s note: Some tweets below contain videos with graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.
This is a developing story.