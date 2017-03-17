Accompany of Kids is a group of young, gifted singers and dancers

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Kramp spent the morning at Menomonee Falls North Middle School previewing the Accompany of Kids' 25th Gala Show. The Accompany of Kids is a non-profit performance group. They'll be previewing some numbers from their gala. The shows take place this weekend and also next weekend.

About Accompany of Kids (website)

The Accompany of Kids, affectionately known as “AOK,” has been in existence for 25 years. The AOK “Kids” audition every six months, rehearse in Menomonee Falls, hail from many different communities and backgrounds, but as you will see, all of the “Kids,” share the combined love of performing, with great harmonies and high-spirited dance techniques.

In addition to two big theater performances each year (Holiday in December and Gala in March), the Accompany of Kids perform year round at many parks, festivals, special events, private and corporate functions. They also offer a two-week summer theater camp that is opened to anyone.

The AOK Kids also put in many hours of community service and senior outreach. They have the honor of being the Musical Ambassadors of Menomonee Falls and have earned the Betterment of the Community Award.

The Accompany of Kids offers programs for children starting as young as age four, through age 20. Many of the “Kids” stay in this group for many years, where they not only develop great vocal and dance techniques, but also great memories, and life-long friendships!