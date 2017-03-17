Kohler has a brand new cocktail recipe — see how to make it!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On this St. Patrick's Day, Kohler is getting into the Irish spirit with a new brandy. Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates Business Manager Gerald Allison and Head Chocolatier Anette Righi DeFendi join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

KOHLER ORIGINAL RECIPE CHOCOLATES CHOCOLATE MINT BRANDY, KOHLER ALPS COCKTAIL

Created by Peter Kalleward, mixologist at Destination Kohler

- 2 oz. Chocolate Mint Brandy

- ½ oz. Espresso

- 2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

- Allow ice cream to soften

- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend thoroughly

- Serve in a tumbler or martini glass, and garnish with mint leaves and cocoa powder