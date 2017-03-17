Latest: MPD identifies suspect killed in officer-involved shooting as 32-year-old Jermaine Claybrooks

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News is learning more details into the officer-involved shooting that took place near 19th and Stark Thursday, March 16th. One suspect was killed during a special drug task force operation.

Friday, March 17th, officials identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jermaine Claybrooks.

According to police, Claybrooks was shot by officers in plain clothes Thursday evening, after officials with the DEA, West Allis and Milwaukee police sought out a suspect near 19th and Stark.

No Milwaukee police officers were hurt during this shooting. One neighbor told FOX6 News she heard so many gunshots she lost count.

“It was a lot of gunshots. They were going off so fast,” said Brenda Giles, lives nearby.

Near 19th and Stark, so many gunshots were fired Brenda Giles dropped to the floor inside her home.

“Very concerned. It’s right in the back of my house,” said Giles.

What was taking place outside is what Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn describes as being part of a major bust.

“This is the result of a high intensity drug task force investigation,” said Flynn.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

No other details have been released.