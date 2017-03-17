Milwaukee officials respond to fire near 40th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials responded to a fire that took place inside a home near North 40th and Vliet Street Friday evening, March 17th.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us the fire did extensive damage to the first floor of the home. No one will be able to live there as a result of the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. The Red Cross is assisting at the scene.

PHOTO GALLERY

Authorities do not have an estimate on the damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released.