‘If you are overweight, pedicures will be $45’: Sign stirs anger on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A photo of a sign allegedly posted at a Memphis nail salon has many in an uproar after it was posted on Facebook.

The handwritten sign in the photo reads, “Sorry but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists.”

Since the picture was posted Saturday it’s been shared more than 500 times, with many women across the city expressing shock. The woman who snapped a photo of the offending sign said she took it at Rose Nails in Frayser.

"I'm a nail tech and am gobsmacked with the sign. Just wow," one person commented on the Facebook post.

When WREG went to the salon to ask about the photo, owner Son Nguyen repeatedly denied the sign was ever up in his business. However, he said he has considered one.

A reporter from the station also showed him another picture that appears to have been taken inside the salon. The sign of the pedicure fee is visible, along with the same flooring, same chairs and the same walls that exist in the shop.

When asked if it he thought it was his salon, Nguyen said, "I don’t think so."

Nguyen said instead of putting a sign up he’s decided to just not service someone if they are severely overweight. He said it’s difficult for technicians to give them pedicures and he’s had chairs broken twice in the past, which he said cost him about $2,250.

Although Nguyen vigorously denied ever having the sign up, he said he has had customers get upset with him for his policies. Nevertheless, Nguyen said he has had his business for nine years and tries to please his customers.

Nguyen showed his current prices and said the only extra pedicure charge is $5 for men, because they don’t come to the salon as often.