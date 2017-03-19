× 30 wolf-dog hybrids, 14 horses seized in northern Wisconsin

CRANDON — A northern Wisconsin woman is expected to face charges after 30 wolf-dog hybrids and 14 horses were seized from the Crandon area.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says authorities had received complaints about the owner breeding wolf-dog hybrids — the result of breeding a wolf with a domestic dog. Residents also complained about the animals frequently escaping, posing a public safety risk.

The ASPCA says it helped with removing, transporting and sheltering the animals.

WSAW-TV (http://bit.ly/2mEuOXj) reports members of an ASPCA team found the wolf-dog hybrids living in deplorable conditions, many kept on chains without access to proper food or water and suffering from various untreated medical conditions. Some were found running loose on the property.

Responders also found horses apparently suffering from malnutrition.