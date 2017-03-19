7 adults, 4 children, a dog displaced after fire near 33rd and National; 1 person detained

MILWAUKEE — Seven adults, four children and a dog were displaced by a fire at a home near 33rd and National Sunday, March 19th.

No one was hurt as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said.

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News one person has been detained at the scene, possibly in connection with this fire.

FOX6 News has a crew on scene, working to gather additional details.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.