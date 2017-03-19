× Jill Stein visits Racine Green Party, urges referendum vote on cannabis decriminalization

RACINE — Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein visited the Racine Green Party Sunday, March 19th.

The Racine Green Party is calling on the Racine City Council to put a cannabis decriminalization plan up for a referendum vote.

“The Racine Greens” claim minority marijuana offenders are “obsessively prosecuted.”

“Marijuana is a substance that’s dangerous because it’s illegal. It’s the illegality that leads to the violence surrounding this underground economy. In fact what we find is that when you legalize marijuana everybody benefits,” Stein said.

The Racine Green Party says if the Racine City Council does not honor the referendum request, they will launch a direct legislation effort.