Milwaukee man arrested for OWI, 4th offense told trooper he drank "last night for UW, MU basketball games"

RACINE COUNTY — A 53-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Sunday morning, March 19th for his fourth OWI offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the arrest took place around 9:30 a.m. on West Frontage Road, north of Seven-and-a-half Mile Road in Racine County. The man’s vehicle was stopped due to an inoperative driver’s side brake light.

The trooper detected an odor of an intoxicant coming from the man, and State Patrol officials said the man told the trooper he drank “last night for the UW and Marquette basketball games.”

Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the man was arrested for OWI, fourth offense.

A blood sample was taken at the hospital. The man is being held at the Racine County Jail for OWI and operating after revocation.