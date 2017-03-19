Promoting green living: Mitchell Park Domes host Spring Equinox celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Mitchell Park Domes hosted a Spring Equinox celebration Sunday, March 19th -- celebrating the Earth and the arrival of spring through green living.

Through guided tours, demonstrations, performances, activities, and kid-friendly crafts, visitors were able to explore healthy sustainable, fun ways to prepare for spring.

Demonstrations covered topics like: Beepods, recycling, composting, and natural gardening for pollinators, and Tai Chi.

Visitors were encouraged to bring their bicycles for a bike clinic, and enjoy family-friendly themes and activities like: animals up-close, desert and rainforests, seed planting, crafts, games, and a scavenger hunt with prizes.

