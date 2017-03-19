× Sweet! Dairy Queen to celebrate spring by giving away FREE ice cream cones!

MILWAUKEE — How sweet is this? Dairy Queen is celebrating spring by giving away free ice cream cones!

Restaurant officials posted about the offer on Dairy Queen’s social media accounts and website, saying: “On the first day of spring, get your first taste of summer. Visit #FreeConeDay on Monday, March 20th for one free small vanilla cone.”

Dairy Queen officials noted the offer is good at participating, non-mall locations and it will be available all day.

Happy spring!