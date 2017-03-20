“An inspiration:” Orphaned after murder-suicide involving officer, community rallies around young brothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Orphaned after tragedy, the lives of three children have been rocked after their parents were killed in a murder-suicide. It happened near 92nd and Goodrich on Milwaukee's far northwest side on March 11th. Sources tell FOX6 News Leon Davis, a Milwaukee police officer, shot his wife, and then killed himself. Sherida Davis later died at the hospital.

The day after this tragedy, officials with the Menomonee Falls School District assembled a team from the elementary and middle schools and made an action plan that included counselors, social workers and psychologists, who would talk with the students to explain what happened, and help them through it.

"The boys are an inspiration to us," Cassie Martin, principal at Ben Franklin Elementary School said.

Sneakers and stretch pants aren't part of the typical attire at Ben Franklin Elementary, but Principal Martin and her colleagues have been donning the duds for a good cause.

"It was a nice way that, if you donated any amount of monetary funds, it would 'buy' you days to wear comfortable clothes -- from now until spring break," Martin said.

The fundraiser called "Comfort for Caring" is meant to help 12-year-old Chris and eight-year-old Mikey. After their father shot and killed their mother, and then turned the gun on himself, Martin said everyone is rallying behind the children.

"It is a nice, silent visual to show the boys a lot of the people are behind them and all the people they could turn to for support," Martin said.

Martin said the boys returned to school just two days after the loss.

"These kids are amazingly strong. Their family is amazingly strong," Martin said.

Martin said uplifting messages and donations have poured in.

"We've also had an outpouring of community support to really help these boys get back to normal, help their family with the next steps," Martin said.

School officials and relatives continue to share a GoFundMe.com account, hopeful that the money raised will help with basic needs and provide some ease as they try to navigate their future.

"We are just trying to help them in any way that we can possibly can," Martin said.

The two boys, along with their 19-year-old sibling who is also a graduate of the Menomonee Falls School District are now living with their grandparents.

Several Menomonee Falls business owners are in the process of planning benefits for the children.

Meanwhile, if you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe.com account, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.