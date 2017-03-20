× During congressional hearing, Pres. Trump tweets that FBI, NSA told Congress Russia didn’t influence election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is keeping tabs on the congressional hearing on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. He’s tweeting that the FBI and National Security Agency are telling Congress that Russia did not influence the electoral process.

That put FBI Director James Comey in the unusual situation of having to respond to presidential tweets in the middle of his testimony.

President Trump’s tweet seemed to differ with what Comey said. He told members of the House intelligence committee that the FBI has offered no opinion, and has no view and no information, on the potential impact on the election because that’s not something the FBI looked at.

Comey did say earlier in the hearing, however, that there is no evidence that Russian meddling resulted in changes of any vote tallies.