Loved ones gather to remember known drug dealer shot and killed by police near 19th and Stark

MILWAUKEE -- There was a gathering Monday evening, March 20th at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday, March 16th.

32-year-old Jermaine Claybrooks was killed near 19th and Stark.

Milwaukee police have said Claybrooks was the focus of a drug investigation when undercover officers tried to arrest him on Thursday evening. A witness said a police SUV bumped Claybrooks' car, and Claybrooks' car ran into a tree and began smoking, the tires still spinning.

Police said Claybrooks was armed, and a gun was recovered.

Claybrooks' family has questioned the extent of the force used by officers.

Claybrooks was a father of two, and a known drug dealer. His family has enlisted the help of community activists to get their message out. They said they believe Claybrooks was wrongfully killed.

This is the first officer-involved shooting to be investigated by the Milwaukee County Suburban Investigations Team -- led by the Wauwatosa Police Department. Wauwatosa police said Monday, March 20th this continues to be an ongoing investigation, and they do not anticipate releasing any additional information until the investigation is complete, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has reviewed the case.

"We have to investigate ourselves and we have to make sure that we understand. We have to talk to witnesses too. We can do our own investigating. We can also hope that we can challenge the system to operate correctly," Tory Lowe, community activist said.