Start of spring sparks coat donation for kids: “Hopefully by the time winter comes back, we’re ready to go”

MILWAUKEE -- The first day of spring on Monday, March 20th meant the return of warmer weather, with temperatures in the mid-50s, and while many of us may be ready to put our winter coats back in the closet, those with a Milwaukee company hope you’ll consider another option.

“Hopefully people will celebrate winter being over by sending a kid a coat for next year," said Andy Eyers.

Eyers is the owner of BrightStar Care of Central Milwaukee, a network of in-home caregivers throughout Milwaukee County. He was looking for a way to give back to the community.

“My wife is a teacher, third grade teacher. We’ve got a soft place for kids," said Eyers.

He’s started a partnership with Operation Warm, a national organization that gives winter coats to kids in need. Eyers is collecting monetary donations online, or actual coats in the office – as long as they’re in good condition.

“I would love to get to that $5,000 mark," he said of his goals for the first year of this collection. "And at that point, we’re doing more of a substantial discussion with the schools and really impacting a larger group of people.”

But why now, as we’re just getting out of winter? Eyers hopes people will donate the coats they’re shedding in warmer temps, and that the extra time will lead to a significant donation by next fall.

“We’ll gather up momentum all year long, and then hopefully by the time winter comes back, we’re ready to go," said Eyers.