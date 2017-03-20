× Summer JOBS: Milwaukee County Parks officials seek seasonal workers; 2 job fairs scheduled

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks officials are HIRING!

Two job fairs will be held on March 24th and 25th to fill nearly 200 seasonal positions.

The first is scheduled for March 24th from noon–6:00 p.m. at the David F. Schulz Aquatic Center in Lincoln Park, 1301 W. Hampton Avenue.

The second is scheduled March 25th from 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at the Holler Park Lodge, 5151 S. 6th Street.

According to a news release from Milwaukee County Parks officials, the part-time positions, in a variety of areas, are scheduled from spring through fall or for the summer only. Positions range from Traveling Beer Garden staff, golf starters, and restaurant staff, to pool attendants, lifeguards, park patrol staff, and building- or grounds-maintenance workers.

All candidates must be residents of the State of Wisconsin and at least 16 at the time of application; however, if a position includes duties serving beer, the candidate must be at least 18 to apply.

To be considered for hire, Seasonal Lifeguard candidates must be able to swim 100 meters in under one minute and 45 seconds. Free training, focused on the lifesaving skills needed to pass the Civil Service performance exam, will be offered. After passing the exam, candidates must obtain American Heart Association Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation for the Health Care Provider and First Responder certifications through Milwaukee County.

Park Patrol Seasonal candidates must possess a High School Diploma or GED, and valid Wisconsin driver’s license (Class D) and CPR/AED and First Aid certifications.

Pay depends on skill set, experience and availability. Hourly pay for Lifeguard Seasonal ranges from $10.36 – $11.66; Park Patrol Seasonal, from $11.72–$14.10; and Park Worker I-III, from $7.61–$11.25.

CLICK HERE to learn more.