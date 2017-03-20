“We need to build our supply back up:” BloodCenter of WI issues EMERGENCY appeal for donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There is a critical shortage of blood in the Milwaukee area. Officials with the BloodCenter of Wisconsin have issued an EMERGENCY appeal for blood donations -- as they have less than a three-day supply of certain blood types.

Empty donor chairs have been an alarming reality at the BloodCenter of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

"We need to have an adequate supply inside the hospital at all times," said Dr. Jerome Gottschall, BloodCenter medical director.

BloodCenter officials said they’ve had less than a one-day supply of O negative blood for nearly a week, and less than a two-day supply of most other blood types for more than a month.

"Usually, we want a minimum of three days," said Dr. Gottschall.

BloodCenter of Wisconsin officials said they have experienced a shortfall in donations as a result of the flu season. The recent winter snowstorm on Monday, March 13th created an even greater urgency because of the cancellation of scheduled donation appointments.

"We need to build our supply back up in order to meet the needs of the patients at the hospitals," said Dr. Gottschall.

The BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the exclusive provider of blood to 56 Wisconsin hospitals. They cannot fulfill their mission to patients in need without your generous donations.

To ensure they’re prepared for any trauma situation, the goal is to have a constant three-day supply of blood.

"These are critical units that we have to have," said Dr. Gottschall.

Anyone who is 17 years old or older, in good health is able to donate as long as they meet eligibility requirements. Parental consent is required for 16 year olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour.

Donors should bring a photo ID that includes a birth date.

CLICK HERE to learn more, or to schedule an appointment online.