“It’s a major concern:” Will a Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act pass?

MILWAUKEE -- Gov. Scott Walker is pressuring Republicans to go forward with a vote to replace the Affordable Care Act -- warning that they'll face even more protests at town halls if they do not.

Walker refused to endorse Speaker Paul Ryan's bill last week. But now says lawmakers have to vote on it. He says two key changes -- one to appease moderates, the other to appease conservatives -- are ones that he wanted.

"I think it's a major concern anytime anyone fails to do what they said they would do," Gov. Walker said.

The pressure is on Republicans to pass the bill replacing the Affordable Care Act, known by many as Obamacare. Gov. Walker wants that Republicans will be in trouble in 2018 if they do not.

"I think there's no other choice but they have to fulfill those commitments or, I said, there will be twice as many people showing up at their listening sessions and people who are now upset that they failed to make their promises," Walker said.

On Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump made a closing argument to House Republicans on Tuesday.

Trying to get enough votes, Speaker Ryan has made changes to the bill.

"We are all in to end this Obamacare nightmare," Ryan said.

One change would free up $75 billion to help people ages 50 to 64 afford health insurance.

As it stands, the tax credits under Ryan's plan fall far short of the subsidies that the Affordable Care Act provides to a 60-year-old Milwaukee County resident earning $20,000 a year. Although, a 60-year-old making $75,000 a year benefits from the GOP plan.

The second change would allow states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients. It is an effort to win over conservatives, but liberal groups say it's a bad idea.

"I don't think it's really about getting people jobs. It's really about shifting blame and claiming people who can't get affordable health care -- that's their fault, rather than the system's fault. And the system will be far worse under this plan," said Robert Kraig of Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman is seeking another change -- to lower the age cutoff for children to stay on their parents' insurance from 26 to 23 years old. The 26-year-old cutoff is one of the most popular provisions in the Affordable Care Act.

Grothman's office did not respond when asked if the Congressman had been assured that his proposal would even be considered.