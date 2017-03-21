× Sheboygan council rejects immigration resolution

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Common Council has defeated a contentious resolution which would have authorized police to detain people with whom they come in contact if the individuals couldn’t provide proof of U.S. citizenship.

Several hundred people rallied in opposition to the measure outside City Hall Monday night before the council meeting. The resolution’s author, Job Hou-seye, says it was aimed at making sure Sheboygan wouldn’t become a sanctuary city and provide protection to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Jose Araujo was one of several citizens who spoke against the resolution, saying it was unnecessary and irresponsible and that it could expose police officers to allegations of racial profiling.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the council voted 14-to-1 to reject the proposal.