Waukesha man accused of trying to steal large TVs from Walmart in New Berlin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 31-year-old Waukesha man is charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping after police say he walked out of a Walmart store with televisions he did not pay for.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, January 13th, a male suspect was observed at the Walmart located near Greenfield and Moorland in the Town of New Berlin, pushing a cart with large Samsung televisions inside of it out of the store, without making any attempt to purchase them.

The complaint state New Berlin police were already at the Walmart store for an unrelated incident. They made contact with the male suspect, identified as 31-year-old Christopher Chomicki Hale of Waukesha, who stated he did not have a receipt for the televisions which valued at $1,677.40.

Chomicki Hale was arrested and booked at the New Berlin Police Department.

He’s been charged with the following:

Count 1: Felony retail theft

Count 2: Misdemeanor bail jumping

No other details have been released.