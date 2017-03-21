Woman charged with 3rd OWI, identified as Oak Creek High School associate principal

RACINE COUNTY — 42-year-old Kimberly Leannais of Waterford is facing charges — accused of driving under the influence. Leannais is identified as an associate principal at Oak Creek High School on the school district’s website.

Leannais is facing the following charges: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer), and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer).

According to the criminal complaint, on December 16, 2016 at approximately 12:15 a.m. an officer with the Norway Police Department observed a vehicle stopped at a green light in the area of S. 36th Street and W. Loomis Road.

The complaint indicates the officer followed the vehicle and observed the driver switch between two lanes before driving down the middle of both lanes.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Kimberly Leannais. At that time, the officer noted the smell of intoxicants coming from the vehicle.

According to the complaint, when the officer asked Leannais where she was headed, she said Waterford, but the officer observed Leannais was past Waterford.

At that time, the officer brought Leannais back to the Norway Police Department to conduct Field Sobriety Tests. While speaking with Leannais, the officer observed bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and slow/lethargic movements.

The officer then administered a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) on Leannais, which gave a reported value of .197 BAC.

Leannais was then placed under arrest.