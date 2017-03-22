Police: 2 injured in Wausau area shooting, schools on lockdown

ROTHSCHILD — SWAT teams have entered an apartment building after a shooting critically injured two people in northern Wisconsin and prompted schools and a hospital to go on lockdown.

Police have marked off an area around Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild, though a police officer told USA Today Network-Wisconsin the incident was “not a bank robbery.”

Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles were responding after the shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in Rothschild, about 90 miles west of Green Bay. Wausau police posted a link on social media saying the situation was still active and asked residents to avoid the area.

An officer on the scene confirmed shots were fired. Other information wasn’t immediately available.

Schools in the D.C. Everest School District are on lockdown, as is Aspirus Wausau Hospital.