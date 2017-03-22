× Governor Walker approval rating at 45 percent in new poll

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker’s approval rating is at 45 percent as he prepares for a likely run for a third term.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday, March 22nd showed that 45 percent of respondents approve of the job Walker is doing while 48 percent disapprove. It was 42 percent in late October.

His rating is below the 50 percent approval he had at this point before he ran for a second term in 2014.

The poll finds that 39 percent approve of the job performance of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson while 40 percent approve of Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan’s approval rating sits at 45 percent.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between March 13 and March 16 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.