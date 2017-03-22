“Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful:” City crafts plan to spruce up the streets in spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The snow is all but gone revealing the unflattering side of spring. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has a plan for sprucing up Milwaukee and he was at 53rd Street School Wednesday morning, March 22nd recruiting help.

Mayor Barrett and the organization "Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful" are looking for more than 50,000 volunteers and we're told students like the kids at 53rd Street School is a great place to start.

"For all the years that we've been participating, the students not only learn about recycling, not only learn the value of keeping our lakes, waters and rivers clean," said Joe Wilson, Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful.

In addition, Wilson says the message resonates with elementary students into their teenage years.

"You have layers and layers of litter," said Barrett.

Mayor Barrett led Wednesday's spring cleaning kickoff. During the month of April, the city will offer free trash pickup.

"As long as it's not hazardous or any paint," said Jeff Smith, Department of Sanitation.

Also this spring, residents will be able to register online for cleaning supplies, like rakes, brooms and shovels.

"And grabbers which are those orange things," said Wilson.

All in attempts to let spring do what it does best.

"If you ever see somebody doing that say, 'Hey, somebody has to pick that up,'" said Barrett.

The citywide cleanup begins April 17th, in the neighborhood around 53rd Street School, it will run in phases until June 5th.

To find out when your neighborhood can take advantage, CLICK HERE.