Marquette University officials: 13 students studying in London safe after terror attack

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Marquette University said Wednesday, March 22nd 13 students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after a vehicle and knife attack at the British Parliament.

A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain’s seat of power Wednesday, plowing a car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

Five people were killed, including the assailant, and 40 others were injured in what Prime Minister Theresa May condemned as a “sick and depraved terrorist attack.”

Lawmakers, lords, staff and visitors were locked down after the man was shot by police within the perimeter of Parliament, just yards (meters) from entrances to the building itself and in the shadow of the iconic Big Ben clock tower. He died, as did three pedestrians on the bridge, and the police officer.

A doctor who treated the wounded from the bridge said some had “catastrophic” injuries. Three police officers, several French teenagers on a school trip and two Romanian tourists were among the casualties.

Police said they were treating the attack as terrorism. London police believe they have identified the attacker, but will not name him publicly at this point, Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

In a statement, a Marquette University spokesman said the following Wednesday: