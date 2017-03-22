Uber will deliver PUPPIES to play with in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 23

MILWAUKEE — Need a little puppy love? Uber will be delivering puppies to play and snuggle with on Thursday, March 23rd!

Uber has partnered with the Elmbrook Humane Society in Milwaukee and Underdog Pet Rescue in Madison, to bring puppies on-demand while raising awareness for shelter animals across Wisconsin.

Here’s how to get your paws on a puppy (Milwaukee & Madison only):

Open your Uber app on Thursday, March 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Milwaukee or Madison

Slide to the left at the bottom of your screen to select the “PUPPIES” vehicle option

Request — if matched, you and you colleagues will be connected with a driver and have 15 minutes of puppy play time!

Puppies cannot be delivered to residential homes. Make sure to have an enclosed space perfect for playtime in your building and check with the team to make sure the building is pro-puppies and no one is allergic

If you’d like a puppy delivered, there is a $30 fee. In turn, Uber will help support both shelters.

If you find a puppy you love, some may be eligible for adoption. For more information, just ask the representative assisting with the puppy delivery.

Uber says the puppies will be in very high demand and availability will be limited so they advise to keep requesting.