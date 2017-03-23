× A.G. Brad Schimel: Slain Wisconsin officer “will forever be remembered a hero”

WESTON — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has commended the law enforcement response to a series of shootings in the north of the state that left four people dead, including a police officer.

Police characterized the initial shooting at the Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild on Wednesday afternoon as a domestic dispute, but have provided no details about the suspect or victims. Authorities said late Wednesday that there is no remaining threat to the public.

The violence unfolded in a cluster of small towns south of Wausau, about 90 miles west of Green Bay. The officer worked for Everest Metro, a small, 27-officer force that serves Schofield and Weston.

A second call came minutes later from Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks, a law firm in nearby Schofield. The action then moved to an apartment complex in Weston.

Schimel issued a statement Thursday applauding the courage of officers who responded to Wednesday’s shootings. He said the following:

“The law enforcement officers who responded to yesterday’s devastating shootings are our society’s most courageous leaders, and the officer with the Everest Metropolitan Police Department who lost his life protecting his community will forever be remembered a hero. “I pray for the four victims, and their family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the countless law enforcement officers who restored peace and order to the Wausau community in the wake of these attacks and continue the difficult work of investigating this tragedy.”

Gov. Scott Walker issued the following statement:

“This was a horrific act of violence that tragically took the lives of four innocent people. On behalf of the entire State of Wisconsin, Tonette and I send our thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims, to Chief Wally Sparks and all members of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, and to the Rothschild, Schofield, and Weston communities. We want you to know that we all stand with you and seek to comfort you as you mourn the loss of your loved ones.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard also issued the following statement on Thursday:

“The incidents near Wausau yesterday are shocking to all Wisconsin. I ask people to keep all the victims, their families and friends in their prayers. I also hope everyone will thank the entire Everest Metropolitan Police Department for their actions, and remember our officer who bravely gave his life protecting the public.”

Meanwhile, a bouquet of flowers has been left on a sidewalk outside the law firm involved in this string of shootings.

Yellow crime-scene tape also surrounds the two-story building of the law firm, and a police officer was sitting in a parked SUV outside it the day after Wednesday’s shootings.

Authorities haven’t yet detailed what exactly happened nor identified victims. They the violence in a cluster of towns near Wausau, about 90 miles west of Green Bay, began with a domestic situation at a bank where two people were shot before moving to the nearby law firm and then to an apartment complex.

Pat Palececk, who co-owns an electrical business near the law firm, says he’s disturbed that an attack like this could happen in his town.