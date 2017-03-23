Caught on camera: Waukesha police seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Aldi store

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are seeking two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Aldi Foods on Arcadian Avenue on Wednesday, March 22nd.
According to police, the investigation has revealed two armed suspects entered the store shortly after 8:00 p.m., pointed the firearm at the clerk, and demanded money.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the clerk and the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.
No injuries were reported.
Suspect(s) Description:
Suspect #1
- Male / Black
- Medium Build
- Black Jacket
- Dark colored knit hat
- Green gloves
Suspect #2
- Male / Black
- Medium Build
- Gray Hooded Sweat Shirt
- Dark Pants
- Black knit hat
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Probst at 262-524-3814.