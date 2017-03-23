Caught on camera: Waukesha police seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Aldi store

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are seeking two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Aldi Foods on Arcadian Avenue on Wednesday, March 22nd.

According to police, the investigation has revealed two armed suspects entered the store shortly after 8:00 p.m., pointed the firearm at the clerk, and demanded money.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the clerk and the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Suspect(s) Description:

Suspect #1

Male / Black

Medium Build

Black Jacket

Dark colored knit hat

Green gloves

Suspect #2

Male / Black

Medium Build

Gray Hooded Sweat Shirt

Dark Pants

Black knit hat

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Probst at 262-524-3814.