City leaders remember Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz, a “dedicated” housing inspector killed on the job

MILWAUKEE — City leaders are sharing their thoughts about the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) worker who was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side on Wednesday afternoon, March 22nd. They identify him in news releases issued on Thursday, March 23rd as 64-year-old Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz.

Officials on Wednesday said Zyszkiewicz was a DNS employee of 33 years. He was shot and killed near 23rd and Cherry around 2:00 p.m. The Department of Neighborhood Services “Special Enforcement Agent” was in the area at the time to conduct a house inspection.

Below are the statements of several Common Council members:

Ald. Jose Perez

“I join my Common Council colleagues, thousands of city employees and residents throughout Milwaukee in mourning Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz, a dedicated employee of the Department of Neighborhood Services who was shot and killed while on the job yesterday. All of our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this terrible time. “If anyone has information about this crime that will help bring the shooter to justice, I would urge them to reach out immediately to the Milwaukee Police Department. “I got to know Ziggy through the special enforcement division of the Department of Neighborhood Services. He accompanied me on a number of neighborhood walks throughout my district, offering his expertise and helping with enforcement issues. “But you really get to know a guy personally when you walk and talk for hours, and I know that above all else, Ziggy was a good man who loved his family, and he was a dedicated civil servant who loved his job. He really cared about the City of Milwaukee and its residents, and he devoted his career to making this a better city for everyone. He will be deeply missed.”

Ald. Russell Stamper II

“The senseless shooting death yesterday of a City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services employee while working in the 15th District near N. 23rd and W. Cherry Streets is sickening and shocking. My heart is heavy, and my prayers and my thoughts are with the worker’s loved ones at this time. “The City of Milwaukee is blessed to have a dedicated family of employees who work hard to keep our neighborhoods and our citizens safe, to keep our streets and blocks clean, to make sure our systems and our city codes are followed, and to make our city better each and every day. Our employees are dedicated and committed, and they do their work with a sense of pride and positivity. When one of them is taken from us suddenly and tragically, the pain and grief is deeply felt by all members of our city family. “I ask all citizens and neighbors to join together to pray for our fallen city worker, to support his family and loved ones, and to offer support and encouragement to all city workers during this difficult time.”

Ald. Bob Donovan

“A good man and a dedicated city worker – Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz – was taken from us in a sudden and senseless manner yesterday while carrying out his duties for the Department of Neighborhood Services. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult moment. “Milwaukee is lucky to have so many talented and dedicated city workers who love this city and who work hard and move the ball forward each and every day. I feel lucky to have been able to work with Ziggy directly on several occasions in my district, and he accompanied me on several neighborhood walks where we met and talked with neighbors about concerns and options for making neighborhoods better. He was a respected and thoughtful man, and Ziggy’s contributions and talents will be missed by everyone in the city family. “It makes me angry and it is incredibly sad when one of our city’s worst decides to take one of our best, and for no apparent reason other than because Ziggy was doing his job, and was there because of a work assignment. I am asking anyone who knows anything about his murder to contact Milwaukee police immediately. “In the meantime, we will grieve Ziggy’s loss together and will honor his memory.”

Ald. Jim Bohl

“With the news that a Department of Neighborhood services inspector was killed yesterday in the line of duty, I join other city leaders and residents in sending my condolences to the family, friends and DNS colleagues of Greg Zyszkiewicz. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time, and we will work together to ensure that justice is done in this heinous crime. Our city employees work hard every day to make this city a better place to live. Mr. Zyszkiewicz dedicated his career to that goal, and his loss is an unjust and horrific tragedy.”

Chief Flynn said on Wednesday that an investigation is now underway to determine a motive for this homicide, and determine whether this incident was related to other criminal activity in this area.

Meanwhile, Mayor Barrett said the victim’s family is “in shock.”

“This individual spent 33 years working for DNS. Our prayers go out to his family. We’re going to do everything we can to apprehend the crazy individual who took the life of this city employee. His wife said he loved his job. He was first hired in 1984 and was very, very, very well-respected and liked in the department. I want people to appreciate the work these city employees do. He deserves their love and respect right now,” Barrett said.

An autopsy was expected to be performed on Thursday.