“Huge success!” Uber teams up with Elmbrook Humane Society to deliver 15 minutes of puppy love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You can't get better than 100% effective -- that's why Uber and the Elmbrook Humane Society teamed up once again to make some very special and furry deliveries on Thursday, March 23rd.

At Milwaukee's Iron Horse Hotel, they usually require a reservation. Of course, special exceptions can be made. Puppies "Honey" and "Melting" arrived at the hotel with tails wagging on Thursday.

"I lover her ears," said Carla.

"It was a huge success (last year), and so when Uber reached out again this year, we obviously said 'yes! We're on board to partner with you again,'" said Anita Alfaro with the Elmbrook Humane Society.

It's called "Uber Puppies." The ride-sharing service on Thursday, National Puppy Day, offered car service for three young pups from the Elmbrook Humane Society in Brookfield.

"So you open your Uber app and you request your 'select the puppy' icon and you request the puppy snuggles for $30 for 15 minutes and then that money will get donated back to Elmbrook Humane Society," said Alfaro.

Each dog on the delivery is also up for adoption. Last year, the three puppies featured during the promotion found new homes.

"When you come in with a puppy, everybody gets excited and happy and there's smiles and laughter," said Alfaro.

The Iron Horse was Honey's first stop of the day.

"Luckily, Honey is a great traveler," said Alfaro.

By the end of the day, there would be a lot of competition to get these pups into forever homes!

CLICK HERE to view dogs available for adoption at the Elmbrook Humane Society.