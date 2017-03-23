“We can’t arrest our way out of this problem:” Germantown police respond to 3 heroin cases in just 7 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- Germantown police answer to three heroin cases in just seven hours. Two overdoses happened in the parking lot of a gas station and the life-saving effort was caught on camera.

"This may bring awareness to the heroin problem that's going on," said Germantown Police Chief Peter Hoell.

The consequences of a growing epidemic caught on video.

"Two individuals were traveling I-41, the female was overdosing, so the male driver pulled over," said Hoell.

Police rushed to a Mobil gas station off the interstate after getting a call for a heroin overdose.

"Went to the gas station, asked for an ambulance," Hoell said.

A Fond du Lac woman's life saved with Narcan. She's pulled from the passenger seat of an SUV, and as police help her -- the driver of the vehicle is next.

"While that was occurring, he started to overdose as well," said Hoell.

The 35-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were both taken to the hospital for treatment. Eight hours later, they were taken into custody.

"She was in possession of heroin and paraphernalia and he was arrested for fourth offense driving under the influence," Hoell said.

Chief Hoell says in just seven hours they dealt with three heroin cases. A problem that has escalated.

"You see a couple a year, to a couple a month, to now we're a couple a week," said Hoell.

Letting a community know heroin is everywhere, hoping people will get needed help.

"We can't arrest our way out of this problem, but it's just a total lack of resource for people to get treatment," said Hoell.

Just hours after the gas station overdoses, Germantown police pulled a Milwaukee woman over for a traffic stop. In that case, officers say they found heroin and paraphernalia. A 20-year-old was arrested.