Marcell Daniels sentenced to 12 years in prison in sexual assault case

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcell Daniels to 12 years in prison and another six years of extended supervision.

Daniels, a retired Milwaukee police officer, was convicted of sexual assault. He was accused of having sexual intercourse and taking sexually explicit pictures with someone 16 years old or younger. In a plea deal, Daniels pleaded no contest to a felony charge of child enticement. Prosecutors dismissed two other charges.

Prosecutors say the allegations date back to 2005. The victim told police she met Daniels when she was 14 or 15, after she and her friend were arrested. A week later, the victim told police Daniels called her and brought her to the home he lived in on N. 55th Place, and he would take pictures of her with and without clothing.

With the help of Daniels’ now estranged wife, investigators found proof on his computer — photos spanning several years.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.