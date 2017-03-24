GREENDALE -- Kramp spent the morning checking out Sendik’s Fresh2GO market in Greendale. Sendik's unique Fresh2GO format offers all of the quality options customers have grown to love but on a smaller scale.

Sendik’s Fresh2GO Brand Products (website)

Sendik’s Fresh2GO products are just what the name says: fresh, homemade products that are made and packaged for those on the go. These are not products that are limited to one department — they’re really about a lifestyle. And we all know that lifestyle for many of us is short on one thing: time. But that’s no reason to sacrifice quality. You’ll find these delicious Fresh2GO products in both our Sendik’s Fresh2GO and Sendik’s Food Market stores. Enjoy!

One of our earliest Fresh2GO products was our signature sandwiches. Don’t tell the other products, but these sandwiches are still our favorite. The Gobbler is made with Sendik’s Artisan Italian Bread, Sendik’s Roast Turkey Breast and our Applewood Smoked Bacon, complimented with a cranberry mustard. See why they are the favorite? Choose from five other varieties, including the famed Balistreri Bomber.