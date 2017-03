NEW YORK — The Wisconsin Badgers trail the Florida Gators by two at the half as they go head to head in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen matchup on Friday night, March 24th.

The Wisconsin-Florida didn’t tip off until 9:12 p.m. and the Badgers fans seemed to outnumber the Gators, who were trying to make it an all-Southeastern Conference matchup in the East Regional final.

"Let's go, Badgers" chants reign down inside MADISON Square Garden. Our. House. #OnWisconsin — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 25, 2017

Brown has a game-high 5pts for the #Badgers. Koenig with a triple. Happ will shoot an and-1 FT after the timeout. WIS 10, UF 4 | 15:30 1H — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 25, 2017

Nigel Hayes with 9 points, but 2 personal fouls. #Badgers trying to shake the turnover bug with 5 TOs last 4:16. WIS 27, UF 20 | 3:53 1H pic.twitter.com/5a8Fw0P52z — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 25, 2017

If the Badgers win, they’ll face South Carolina next.