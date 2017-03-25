× Traffic stop for speeding vehicle leads officer to find teen with gunshot wound

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 15-year-old Racine boy was shot and wounded late Friday, March 24th. Mount Pleasant police came upon him after pulling over a speeding vehicle on State Highway 20 early Saturday.

Officials say just after midnight, an officer pulled the vehicle over after noticing it was driving at a high rate of speed and recklessly changing multiple lanes.

Just east of the intersection of State Highway 20 and Village Center, the officer made contact with the adult driver. That person indicated the reason for his erratic driving was that he was trying to get to the hospital because his cousin that was shot.

The 15-year-old boy suffered from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, was seated in the back seat and was conscious and alert. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition for non-life threatening injuries.

This matter remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.