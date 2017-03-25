× Twitter reacts: Disappointed, but proud of the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team

MILWAUKEE — The pain of the Sweet 16 loss to the Florida Gators still stings a bit, but fans of the Wisconsin Badgers are rallying behind the men in red. They’re sharing their pride for Bucky’s boys on Twitter. Take a look.

They literally fought to the final second. Absolutely no quit in this group all season long. Proud. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/GdW4usBTcy — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 25, 2017

Incredible fight comes up just short. Proud of these men.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/JBHSrQWsp6 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 25, 2017

Unreal game. Congrats to UF, #5 was a monster. Love the @BadgerMBB squad. #marchmadness @ZShowbball333 shot was 🔥🔥🔥 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 25, 2017

From the bottom of Wisconsin's heart, thanks for an incredible four years, guys. Forever and always: #OnWisconsin 👐 pic.twitter.com/29JsWFxzOE — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) March 25, 2017

Farewell to 4 great leaders & players. Thank you for a hard fought game, incredible season, & lasting impression 👐🏼❤👐🏼 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/xr3DjcH65W — UWshoutouts (@UWshoutouts) March 25, 2017

What a game. Fantastic run, @BadgerMBB — we're so proud to be #Badgers. — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) March 25, 2017