“We need all support we get:” MPS system reaches out to fathers to make a difference

MILWAUKEE -- Children need guidance, support and resources to thrive, but finding ways to provide that can sometimes be a challenge. The Milwaukee Public Schools system is reaching out to fathers to help make a difference.

Coach Sidney Moncrief had attendees of the event on Saturday, March 25th, recall people who were game changers. Presenters at the MPS and Head Start Fatherhood Forum, helped increase parental involvement.

"Try and help them understand the importance of fatherhood," said Mark Sain, MPS Board President.

Showing the impact of having a good example in an engaging way, Sain feels the discussions and break-out sessions are needed to help change cycles and transform thought patterns.

"It's great that you have this coalition of people who are looking at the issue and coming up with supportive and creative ways to address those issues," said Sain.

Much needed resources were also provided.

"Helping them out in different areas like driver's license recovery, financial literacy -- there's an organization here talking about trauma and care and how we can better see it in our children and who we can better help them get through it," said Sain.

Larry McAdoo was one of the fathers who is appreciative of the efforts.

"Me being a single dad I actually feel that we need all support we get," said McAdoo.

"This is just an important thing to try to bring together and wrap services around the idea of strengthening the parents to make a better situation for the kids and the school," said Milwaukee Alderman Ashanti Hamilton.

Saturday's forum was just the beginning; the focus on fathers initiative has officially kicked off.