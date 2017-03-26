5,000 volleyball players compete on 32 courts in Milwaukee: “One of the best tournaments in our state”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands filled the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th during the second of three straight "Badger Region Volleyball Championship" weekends. The championship event features teams consisting of players from age 11 to adult.

"You have to play as a whole team, otherwise you're going to bring the team down," Maddi Siedenburg, age 17 said.

"For me, this is one of the best tournaments in our state because it's an opportunity see so many of our strong teams playing each other at their level," Anne Slattery, coach of the Midwest Penguin 15 Elite Team said.

Roughly 5,000 volleyball players competed on 32 courts for the gold.

"Our organization covers the state of Wisconsin so all corners of the state come to play to this, and demand has been growing," Jennifer Armson-Dyer, director of operations for Badger Region Volleyball said.

The matches at the Wisconsin Center have been growing in size for years. It all began with just a handful of teams, but now, it's a three-weekend event.

"Just try as hard as you can, always do well, and always keep your head up, and always play as a team player," Siedenburg said.

"A win here means that you're the best of your friends and your peers, and it's a good competitive battle," Slattery said.

Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th marked the second of three weekends for the Badger Region Championships. It'll wrap up on April 1st and 2nd.

The Badger Region Adult Championships take place on April 2nd.

According to BadgerVolleyball.org, with over 100 junior clubs, 500 junior club teams and 9,000 junior members, it is safe to say that junior volleyball is thriving in Badger Region!

Anyone who is 18 years old or younger is eligible to try out to be a junior player. The junior club season kicks off in the fall with tryouts and extends through spring/summer of the following year.

There are both boys'/men's and girls'/women's clubs for juniors and adults.

Adults are able to form a team for the whole season or throw together a team for one event.

In addition to junior and adult club leagues, Badger Region Volleyball offers programming opportunities for players of any age or skill level, including indoor clinics, outdoor clinics and High Performance programs.

CLICK HERE for much more information about Badger Region Volleyball, including the championships and club leagues for youth and adults.