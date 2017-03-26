Is Pres. Trump blaming Speaker Ryan for health care bill’s demise? Tweet raises eyebrows

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is now blaming Republicans for the demise of his plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, but is one of them House Speaker Paul Ryan? A presidential tweet raised some eyebrows on Saturday, March 25th — the day after the Obamacare replacement bill died.

A cable TV host called on Speaker Ryan to resign on a show President Trump told his Twitter followers to watch.

After President Trump tweeted that people should watch his friend Jeanine Pirro’s show, the Fox News host wasted no time getting to her point.

“My opening statement: Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the House,” Pirro said.

Pirro said Ryan, despite his “swagger and experience,” sold President Trump a “bill of goods” on the failed health care vote, but on Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus of Kenosha called President Trump’s tweet about Pirro’s show “coincidental.”

“He doesn’t blame Paul Ryan. In fact, he thought Paul Ryan worked really hard. He enjoys his relationship with Paul Ryan, thinks Paul Ryan is a great speaker of the House,” Priebus said.

On Friday, President Trump and Speaker Ryan praised each other, even in defeat. President Trump was less happy with the Freedom Caucus, a group of Republicans who successfully killed the health bill.

The group is a headache for Ryan, according to Marquette University’s Susan Giaimo, who studies health policy.

“I think it puts Paul Ryan in a difficult situation because he has to bridge these really deep divisions in his own party,” Giaimo said.

The law known as Obamacare is here to stay, as Ryan put it, for the foreseeable future. Nearly a quarter-million Wisconsinites signed up for insurance through the law this year, even as the average premium in Wisconsin rose 16 percent.

Giaimo said that can be fixed, but isn’t sure Republicans and Democrats will work together on it soon.

“I’m not sure they’re going to do that before the 2018 elections. They may just say, ‘we’ll just let this go for another year or two, and see what happens,'” Giaimo said.

President Trump and Speaker Ryan said they’re moving on to tax reform — an issue many expect to be just as complicated as health care.