“I’ve got a sterling reputation:” Teacher fired after confronting student who refuses to stand for Pledge

BLUE ISLAND, Illinois — A popular teacher is out of a job in Illinois after confronting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

15-year-old Shemar Cooper became well-known in September of 2016, when he refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, Illinois.

A teacher who chastised him for it was reprimanded, and Cooper’s mother thought that was the end of it.

But it wasn’t.

Vince Ziebarth teaches Drivers Ed and in February, he quietly told Cooper that as long as he was sitting for the Pledge, he wouldn’t be driving with Ziebarth.

“I believe the pledge is a sacred thing,” Ziebarth said.

Ziebarth too, thought that was the end of it — until mid-March, when he was fired.

“I honestly had no idea, that’s how long ago it was. I didn’t even know where the principal’s office was. I’ve got a sterling reputation in this district,” Ziebarth said.

Students at the school seemed to agree. No sooner was “Mr. Z” let go than they had an online petition posted. It garnered all kinds of praise for the now former teacher.

“This is our time to stand up for him. For all the times he’s stood up for us,” Jessica Belseth, a student said.

Cooper’s position hasn’t changed. He’s still not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. His mother, Kelly Porter, said he’s been getting some abuse at school over Ziebarth’s dismissal, which she says wasn’t just appropriate, but necessary.

“Adults should not behave that way. That’s childish. That’s really childish for him to say my son’s behaviors — let me correct myself, my son’s First Amendment right to sit doesn’t align with his beliefs,” Porter said.

Officials with School District 218 said their policy is not to comment on disciplinary issues involving employees, but they did confirm Ziebarth is no longer employed by the district.