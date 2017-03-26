South Milwaukee Junior has had long journey to becoming triple jump athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- Jefferson Osunkwo is a junior at South Milwaukee High School. He's part of the South Milwaukee track team, participating in the triple jump. Last season Jefferson ended up going to state after taking 2nd in sectionals. He ended up in 4th place in state. His goal this year to win it all at state. Jefferson was born in Imo State, Nigeria. His family came here in 2005. He says it was a better opportunity for his family, and a better life in America. After high school he plans on going to college and studying in software engineering.

Jefferson Osunkwo

South Milwaukee High School Junior

Triple Jumper