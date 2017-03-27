Deputies suspected “fowl play” when called to turkey break-in at Town of West Bend home

WEST BEND — Deputies suspected “fowl play” when they were dispatched to a Town of West Bend home on Sunday, March 26th. The owners of the home reported a turkey had broken into a second story window.

A Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the homeowners called the sheriff’s office at 1:30 p.m. after they heard a commotion in an upstairs bedroom. Inside, was a turkey peering back at them from atop the bed.

Deputies arrived five minutes later to find a turkey destroying the bedroom.

The post then reads as follows:

“The quick thinking deputies came up with a tactical entry and physical custody plan to safely take the bird into custody without knocking the stuffing out of it. Utilizing a highly specialized detention device, more commonly known as a blanket, the deputies were able to safely extricate the unharmed turkey to the backyard. “Although the deputies suspected fowl play, the turkey was released from custody with no charges.”