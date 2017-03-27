× Police: 1 shot, wounded near 69th and Tallmadge in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 69th and Tallmadge Place on Monday evening, March 27th.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot by a suspect believed to have been inside a passing vehicle. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

It happened around 3:45 p.m.

An investigation is now underway to determine a motive for the shooting, and police are searching for suspect(s).

