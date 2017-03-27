× Pondering pot: Illinois considers allowing people to possess, grow or buy marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Marijuana advocates are trying to lay the groundwork for Illinois to become the first state in the Midwest and the ninth nationwide to legalize recreational pot.

Two Illinois state lawmakers introduced legislation last week that would allow residents 21 and older to possess, grow or buy up to an ounce of marijuana and license businesses to sell marijuana products subject to regulation.

The lawmakers say it would help fill Illinois’ multi-billion dollar budget hole with at least $350 million in new tax revenue.