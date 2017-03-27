Racine Mayor Dickert to step down, taking role with Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative

RACINE — Racine Mayor John Dickert announced Monday morning, March 27th that he will be stepping down as Mayor of the City of Racine in late summer of this year. This, after he was named as the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative’s next President and Chief Administrative Officer.

“After some thorough reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided it is time to step back from the city to stand up for water on a bigger stage. I am announcing this now, at the earliest possible time, to allow for an orderly transition for the city,” Dickert said. “I will be here working on our Development projects, the Budget for next year, and on the day-to-day activities that fill my calendar until my last day. We are not slowing down.”

#Racine mayor John Dickert announces he will step down to be exec dir of Great Lakes and St Lawrence Cities initiative. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/UMaI2zDTD0 — Deandra Corinthios (@Dcorinthios) March 27, 2017

Mayor John Dickert was first elected as Mayor of Racine in May 2009. He was reelected in 2011.

According to the City of Racine website, Mayor Dickert has been involved with such organizations as the Optimists Club, The NAACP, the Racine Zoological Society, St. Joseph’s Church, The Urban League, YMCA Youth Sports, the Downtown Racine Corporation and as a coach for Special Olympics.

Details regarding the election process to fill the vacancy will be determined by the Common Council.

State Rep. Cory Mason announced during Monday’s news conference that he intends to run for Mayor of Racine this summer.

State Rep Cory Mason (D) announces he intends to run for mayor of #Racine this summer @fox6now pic.twitter.com/O3XlXjSRWH — Deandra Corinthios (@Dcorinthios) March 27, 2017

Dickert will succeed David Ullrich, who will step down from his position as Executive Director after thirteen years.

The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative is a coalition of 128 cities from the United States and Canada representing over 17 million people who work together for the long term protection and restoration of the resource. The mayors work closely with state, provincial, federal, tribal, first nation, and non-government representatives from across the basin to protect, restore, and sustain one of the largest freshwater resources in the world.

“The work of the Cities Initiative is vital to the health and protection of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River,” says Dickert. “As you know, water is becoming the next battleground from the global perspective; therefore I look forward to expanding my work to protect the Great Lakes.”