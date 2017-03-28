× Caught on camera: Woman suspected of robbing bank, was on her phone the entire time

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police hope you can help identify a woman suspected of robbing the BMO Harris Bank on N. 124th St.

The robbery took place on Saturday, March 25th around 9:30 a.m. Officials say the suspect wrote a note on a bank document from the customer service station — and implied she had a weapon. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Officials say they have recorded serial numbers on the numerous $50 bills that were taken.

The suspect was last seen on foot going east into Wauwatosa in the area of 124th & Burleigh. No vehicle was observed — and no other subjects appear to have been involved at this time.

The suspect is described as a female, white, in her 20s to 30s, approximately 5’2″ tall and 150 lbs. She had dark black hair pulled back and was wearing heavy eyeliner, fake blue fingernails. Officials say the suspect was also wearing a hot pink hoodie under a blue jean vest with gray sleeves, dark pants and carrying a large red/pink purse. The woman was on her phone the entire time and left in a northeast direction towards Briggs and Stratton.

If you have information that could help police solve this case, you’re urged to call 262-787-3702.