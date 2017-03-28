Debate heats up over proposed funding increases for K-12 schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A group of Wisconsin school boards is raising red flags that Republican lawmakers plan to wipe out proposed funding increases for K-12 schools. The Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) warns that some Republican lawmakers want to scrap Gov. Scott Walker's plan -- and start over.

The statewide school board group says gutting Gov. Walker's budget "threatens to significantly reduce or even potentially eliminate" the $200 extra per student the governor proposed.

"It's certainly something that we ought to be prepared to fight for," said Dan Rossmiller, Director of Government Relations for the WASB.

By Tuesday, the governor had taken notice of the brewing concern.

Before an appearance at Peshtigo High School, which aides say is his 19th school visit since unveiling the budget in February, Gov. Walker said he would lobby lawmakers to keep the K-12 increases.

"I'm less worried on the process and more on the ultimate policy. And the policy is, we need to put more in our schools to help build our workforce," Gov. Walker said.

Some Republican lawmakers have said the extra K-12 spending, at close to $650 million, is too high.

The two candidates for state schools superintendent took different positions on the budget during a debate in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Incumbent Tony Evers said if lawmakers scrap Walker's plan and start anew, it is less likely that schools will see a funding increase.

"I'm going to be there Thursday and in my testimony, I'm going to encourage them to return to the governor's budget as a starting point," Evers said.

Evers' challenger, Lowell Holtz, would not take a side between Gov. Walker and the Legislature.

"I haven't been in the office to see where all the money is going and what money is being spent wisely, what money is not being spent wisely. I trust people involved in the process to come up with the right answers," Holtz said.

The Joint Finance Committee is holding a series of six public hearings around the state about the budget. Next Wednesday, April 5th, the committee will be at State Fair Park. That hearing starts at 10:00 a.m.