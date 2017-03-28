RECALL: More than 900,000 pounds of breaded chicken products could contain metal objects

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — More than 900,000 pounds of breaded chicken products from multiple brands are being recalled because they could be contaminated with metal objects.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the chicken products, produced from December 19th, 2016 through March 7th, 2017 are being recalled by OK Food, Inc. out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

A total of 933,272 pounds of product is included in this recall.

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered on March 21st, 2017 after OK Foods Inc. received five consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the ready-to-eat chicken products and by FSIS inspection personnel during verification activities. After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

CLICK HERE for a look at labels of affected chicken products.